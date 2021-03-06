Recap: Breese Central breezes by Columbia

Breese Central breezed by Columbia 58-37 Saturday at Columbia.
Taylor Holten led the way for Columbia with 10 points and Karsen Jany added 10. The leading rebounders for Columbia were Taylor Holten (8), Karsen Jany (8) and Ava Khoury (8).
Breese Central (9-1) plays at home against Okawville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (4-7) travels to Carlyle on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
