Recap: Breese Central defeats Nashville

Breese Central defeated Nashville 43-37 Saturday at Highland.
The Cougars hit eight of 17 free throw attempts, while the Hornets - Hornettes made one of one. Kaydence Schroeder led the way for Breese Central with 11 points and Reaghan Tebbe added 10. Alyssa Cole led the way for Nashville with 19 points and Halle Rueter added 11.
Breese Central (10-6) goes on the road to play Civic Memorial on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Nashville (6-5) plays at Belleville East on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
