 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Breese Central defeats Nashville
0 comments

Recap: Breese Central defeats Nashville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Breese Central defeated Nashville 43-37 Saturday at Highland.

The Cougars hit eight of 17 free throw attempts, while the Hornets - Hornettes made one of one. Kaydence Schroeder led the way for Breese Central with 11 points and Reaghan Tebbe added 10. Alyssa Cole led the way for Nashville with 19 points and Halle Rueter added 11.

Breese Central (10-6) goes on the road to play Civic Memorial on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Nashville (6-5) plays at Belleville East on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News