Recap: Breese Central rolls past Okawville
Recap: Breese Central rolls past Okawville

Breese Central rolled past visiting Okawville 45-18 Saturday.

Chloe Book led Breese Central with 12 points.

Breese Central (17-6) plays at home against Greenville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Okawville (12-11) will host New Athens on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

