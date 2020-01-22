Recap: Breese Central topples Triad
Recap: Breese Central topples Triad

Breese Central toppled visiting Triad 39-24 Wednesday.

Miah Weems led Breese Central with 14 points. Alyssa Powell was the leading scorer for Triad with 11 points.

Triad (10-13) plays at Belleville West on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

