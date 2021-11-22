Recap: Breese Central triumphs over Althoff

Madelyn Santel had a game-high 31 points to lead Breese Central to a 65-32 win over visiting Althoff Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Breese Central was Haley Ottenschnieder with 19 points. Emilee Travnicek led Althoff with 18 points. The leading rebounder for Althoff was Emilee Travnicek (11)

Breese Central (2-0) travels to Highland on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Althoff (0-4) plays at Triad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.