Recap: Breese Central triumphs over Greenville

Breese Central cruised to a 56-22 win over visiting Greenville Tuesday.

Riley Jansen led Breese Central with 19 points, while Kaydence Schroeder finished with 12 and Melanie Hilmes added 11.

Greenville closes out the season with a record of 14-19.

