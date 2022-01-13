Recap: Breese Central triumphs over Salem, Illinois

Breese Central triumphed over visiting Salem, Illinois 66-26 Thursday.
The leading scorers for Breese Central were Haley Ottenschnieder (11), Riley Jansen (10), Madelyn Santel (10) and Reaghan Tebbe (10). Avery Bass led the way for Salem, Illinois with 11 points.
Breese Central (9-6) goes on the road to play Nashville on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Salem, Illinois (3-12) travels to Okawville on Saturday at 10 a.m.
