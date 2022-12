Anna Jones notched 13 points and 23 rebounds to propel Brentwood over visiting McKinley 44-28 Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Brentwood was Kensington Curd with 14 points. The other leading rebounder for Brentwood was Jordan Weir-Cundiff (9).

Brentwood (1-1) travels to Medicine and Bioscience on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. McKinley (0-4) plays at home against Roosevelt on Tuesday at 6 p.m.