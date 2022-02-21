 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Brentwood downs O'Fallon Christian

  0

Brentwood downed visiting O'Fallon Christian 40-32 Monday.

Kennedy Horton led the way for Brentwood with 22 points. The leading rebounder for Brentwood was Domonique Taylor (8).

Brentwood (6-6) travels to Duchesne on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

