Recap: Brentwood tops Crossroads College Prep
Recap: Brentwood tops Crossroads College Prep

Brentwood topped Crossroads College Prep 34-24 Friday at Crossroads College Prep.

Kathleen Clay led the way for Brentwood with 17 points.

Brentwood (4-0) goes on the road to play Bayless on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Crossroads College Prep (0-2) will host Principia on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

