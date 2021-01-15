Recap: Brentwood tops Crossroads College Prep

Brentwood topped Crossroads College Prep 34-24 Friday at Crossroads College Prep.
-
Lally takes on mantle of leadership as St. Joseph's enjoys longest win streak in three seasons
-
Girls basketball notebook: Hillyer's lofty scoring standards for Eureka continue to grow
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball
-
Harrell's growth helps MICDS continue to find success
Kathleen Clay led the way for Brentwood with 17 points.
Brentwood (4-0) goes on the road to play Bayless on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Crossroads College Prep (0-2) will host Principia on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.