Recap: Brentwood tops Valley Park

-
Foppe helps Notre Dame stand tall in win over Mehlville
-
Francis Howell back in a winning groove after two long COVID breaks
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Gateway Legacy Christian stays competitive but there's no place like home
-
Girls basketball notebook: Williams, Hazelwood West enjoy strong opening; Peterson steps up game for Sullivan
-
Daily performances
Brentwood topped Valley Park 47-35 Friday at Valley Park.
Brentwood (6-1) will host Crossroads College Prep on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Valley Park (5-6) travels to KIPP St. Louis on Monday at 5 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.