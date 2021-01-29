 Skip to main content
Recap: Brentwood tops Valley Park
Recap: Brentwood tops Valley Park

Brentwood topped Valley Park 47-35 Friday at Valley Park.

Brentwood (6-1) will host Crossroads College Prep on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Valley Park (5-6) travels to KIPP St. Louis on Monday at 5 p.m.

