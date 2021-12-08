Recap: Brentwood triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience

Kennedy Horton posted 29 points and 16 rebounds to lead Brentwood past visiting Medicine and Bioscience 54-10 Wednesday.
-
Bush banks in buzzer-beater to lift Whitfield over John Burroughs
-
Freeburg remains unbeaten by outlasting Triad in double overtime
-
Lift for Life harkens breakthrough championship memories in win over Union
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Boulay's buzzer-beater lifts Eureka over Hickman in Troy tournament girls final
Also finishing in double figures for Brentwood were Nina Arties (10) and Kennadie Miller (10). The other leading rebounder for Brentwood was Kennadie Miller (8). The leading rebounder for Medicine and Bioscience was Jasmyn McGee (20)
Brentwood (1-0) plays at Villa Duchesne on Thursday at 5 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-7) plays at home against Gateway STEM on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.