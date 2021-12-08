 Skip to main content
Recap: Brentwood triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience
Kennedy Horton posted 29 points and 16 rebounds to lead Brentwood past visiting Medicine and Bioscience 54-10 Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Brentwood were Nina Arties (10) and Kennadie Miller (10). The other leading rebounder for Brentwood was Kennadie Miller (8). The leading rebounder for Medicine and Bioscience was Jasmyn McGee (20)

Brentwood (1-0) plays at Villa Duchesne on Thursday at 5 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-7) plays at home against Gateway STEM on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

