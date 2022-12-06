Recap: California tops Montgomery County StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 6, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save California topped visiting Montgomery County 51-41 Tuesday.Montgomery County (3-2) goes on the road to play New Haven on Thursday at 6 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 12-06-2022 Montgomery County California STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Turner in position to help John Burroughs defend state crown Allie Turner can take over a basketball game. Jansen powers St. Joseph's past host and into Marquette tournament championship CLARKSON VALLEY — Kayla Jansen's size varies from one sport to another. Powers helps Alton end 55-game losing streak to Edwardsville EDWARDSVILLE — Deserea Howard woke up Thursday morning and immediately looked at her phone. Waterloo's Gum continues to lift program to another level WATERLOO — The game is called "Knockout." Wilmsmeyer twins help Timberland capture Winfield Tip Off Classic with win over Fort Zumwalt East WINFIELD — Lexi Wilmsmeyer felt lost. St. Pius X takes control early, overwhelms Festus for tournament title De SOTO — Riley Cappozzo realized long ago that she was never going to be a player to wreak havoc by posting up in the lane. After all, she st… Koerkenmeier takes charge in fourth quarter to lead Mater Dei past Freeburg BREESE — Alyssa Koerkenmeier looked angrily at her bandaged right wrist. Rogers' hot hand leads Hickman over Eureka in Troy tournament final rematch TROY, Mo. — Ella Rogers didn't want a repeat of last year, so she went out and personally made sure it didn't happen again. Highland starts fast, holds on for MVC victory over Mascoutah HIGHLAND — Grace Wilke and the Highland girls basketball team seized their opportunity Thursday. Area girls basketball rankings STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…