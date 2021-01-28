 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: California triumphs over Hermann
0 comments

Recap: California triumphs over Hermann

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

California cruised to a 62-30 win over Hermann Thursday at Hermann.

Trishelle Porter was the leading scorer for California with 21 points and Lauren Friedrich added 12.

California (3-0) hosts Owensville on Friday at 8 p.m. Hermann (9-8) will host St. Clair on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports