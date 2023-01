Friedrich had a game-high 26 points to lead California to a 62-27 win over visiting New Haven Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for California was Rademan with 10 points. Aubri Meyer was the leading scorer for New Haven with 10 points.

California (5-0) travels to Owensville on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. New Haven (8-8) plays at Liberty Christian Academy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.