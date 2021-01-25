Recap: California triumphs over O'Fallon Christian

California triumphed over visiting O'Fallon Christian 67-17 Monday.
-
Vashon passes first big test with win over Webster Groves
-
Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster
-
Double tough Duff continues two-sport domination for Nerinx Hall
-
Francis Howell Central closes out strong week by keeping upper hand against Holt
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7
Tristan Porter led the way for California with 20 points and Lauren Hill added 10. Destiny Harding was the leading scorer for O'Fallon Christian with 9 points.
California (2-0) hosts Hermann on Wednesday at 6 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (2-9) plays at home against Montgomery County on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.