Recap: California triumphs over O'Fallon Christian
California triumphed over visiting O'Fallon Christian 67-17 Monday.

Tristan Porter led the way for California with 20 points and Lauren Hill added 10. Destiny Harding was the leading scorer for O'Fallon Christian with 9 points.

California (2-0) hosts Hermann on Wednesday at 6 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (2-9) plays at home against Montgomery County on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

