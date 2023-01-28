 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Cape Girardeau Central handily defeats Seckman

Cape Girardeau Central handily defeated visiting Seckman 67-43 Saturday.

Seckman (8-8) hosts Hillsboro on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

