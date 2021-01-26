 Skip to main content
Recap: Cape Girardeau Central handily defeats Seckman
Cape Girardeau Central handily defeated visiting Seckman 64-41 Tuesday.

Abby Coe was the leading scorer for Seckman with 14 points.

Cape Girardeau Central (3-2) plays at home against Herculaneum on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Seckman (1-12) plays at Hillsboro on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

