Recap: Cape Girardeau Central tops Ladue
Cape Girardeau Central topped visiting Ladue 60-48 Monday.

Taylor Horton was the leading scorer for Cape Girardeau Central with 15 points and Vogel added 15. Alyssa Lewis led Ladue with 20 points and Destini Rogers added 11.

Cape Girardeau Central (1-0) visits Farmington on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Ladue (2-2) plays at Francis Howell North on Tuesday at noon.

