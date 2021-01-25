Recap: Cardinal Ritter beats Notre Dame

Cardinal Ritter beat Notre Dame 64-48 Monday at Notre Dame.
-
Vashon passes first big test with win over Webster Groves
-
Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster
-
Double tough Duff continues two-sport domination for Nerinx Hall
-
Francis Howell Central closes out strong week by keeping upper hand against Holt
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7
Lydia Klutho led Notre Dame with 15 points, while Lillie Weber finished with 15 and Samantha Foppe added 12.
Cardinal Ritter (13-4) plays at home against Trinity on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Notre Dame (4-7) visits Affton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.