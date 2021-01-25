 Skip to main content
Recap: Cardinal Ritter beats Notre Dame
Cardinal Ritter beat Notre Dame 64-48 Monday at Notre Dame.

Lydia Klutho led Notre Dame with 15 points, while Lillie Weber finished with 15 and Samantha Foppe added 12.

Cardinal Ritter (13-4) plays at home against Trinity on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Notre Dame (4-7) visits Affton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

