Recap: Cardinal Ritter beats Troy Buchanan
Cardinal Ritter beat Troy Buchanan 68-51 Saturday at Troy Buchanan.

The leading scorers for Cardinal Ritter were Hannah Wallace (16), Chantrel Clayton (15), Delesia Scott (13) and Mariah Maxie (12). Makenna DeClue led Troy Buchanan with 12 points, while Jordan Starkey finished with 11 and Lily Robinson added 10.

Cardinal Ritter (3-0) plays at Tolton on Monday at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (2-1) will host Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

