Recap: Cardinal Ritter downs Eureka
Chantrel Clayton had a game-high 30 points to lead Cardinal Ritter to a 62-54 win over visiting Eureka Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Cardinal Ritter were Ai'Naya Williams (12) and Mariah Maxie (11). Bailey Boulay led Eureka with 17 points, while Zoe Cuneio finished with 12 and Kaylee Gross added 10.

Cardinal Ritter (7-3) hosts Hermann on Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. Eureka (8-3) will host Parkway West on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:45 p.m.

