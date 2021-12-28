Recap: Cardinal Ritter downs Eureka

Chantrel Clayton had a game-high 30 points to lead Cardinal Ritter to a 62-54 win over visiting Eureka Tuesday.
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
Also finishing in double figures for Cardinal Ritter were Ai'Naya Williams (12) and Mariah Maxie (11). Bailey Boulay led Eureka with 17 points, while Zoe Cuneio finished with 12 and Kaylee Gross added 10.
Cardinal Ritter (7-3) hosts Hermann on Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. Eureka (8-3) will host Parkway West on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:45 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.