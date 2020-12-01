Recap: Cardinal Ritter downs St. Dominic

Cardinal Ritter fell behind visiting St. Dominic 49-44 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 67-60 win Tuesday.
Chantel Clayton led Cardinal Ritter with 23 points and Ai'Naya Williams added 12. Jessie Blaine led St. Dominic with 17 points, while Ellie Cook finished with 15 and Makinley Miller added 12.
Cardinal Ritter (1-0) plays at Holt on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. St. Dominic (0-2) goes on the road to play Hickman on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
