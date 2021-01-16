 Skip to main content
Recap: Cardinal Ritter downs Westminster
Cardinal Ritter downed visiting Westminster 57-50 Saturday.

Brooke Highmark led Westminster with 16 points and Reilly Brophy added 14.

Cardinal Ritter (10-3) will host Tolton on Monday at 7 p.m. Westminster (13-2) travels to MICDS on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

