Recap: Cardinal Ritter topples MICDS
Cardinal Ritter toppled visiting MICDS 54-39 Thursday.

Ellie Gira led MICDS with 12 points and Zaire Harrell added 11. The leading rebounders for MICDS were Binta Fall (8) and Ellie Gira (8).

