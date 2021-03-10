 Skip to main content
Recap: Cardinal Ritter triumphs over McCluer North
Cardinal Ritter cruised to a 56-23 win over visiting McCluer North Wednesday.

Samya Johnson led the way for McCluer North with 12 points and Capri Garrett added 11. The leading rebounders for McCluer North were Capri Garrett (14), Samya Johnson (9) and Faith Atkins (8).

Cardinal Ritter (21-5) will host Whitfield on Saturday at 1 p.m.

