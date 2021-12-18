 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Cardinal Ritter triumphs over Nerinx Hall
0 comments

Recap: Cardinal Ritter triumphs over Nerinx Hall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cardinal Ritter triumphed over visiting Nerinx Hall 69-33 Saturday.

Chantrel Clayton led Cardinal Ritter with 16 points, while Hannah Wallace finished with 15 and Ai'Naya Williams added 11. Allie Carosello led the way for Nerinx Hall with 16 points.

Cardinal Ritter (5-2) will host Hermann on Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. Nerinx Hall (3-4) hosts Westminster on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News