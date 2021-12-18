Recap: Cardinal Ritter triumphs over Nerinx Hall

Cardinal Ritter triumphed over visiting Nerinx Hall 69-33 Saturday.
Chantrel Clayton led Cardinal Ritter with 16 points, while Hannah Wallace finished with 15 and Ai'Naya Williams added 11. Allie Carosello led the way for Nerinx Hall with 16 points.
Cardinal Ritter (5-2) will host Hermann on Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. Nerinx Hall (3-4) hosts Westminster on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.