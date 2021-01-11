Recap: Cardinal Ritter triumphs over St. Dominic
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ST. CHARLES — Jill Oetting understandably had divided loyalties Tuesday as Francis Howell North beat St. Charles High 48-35 in a nonconference…
Her father is Scott Highmark, the former Parkway West standout who went on to score 1,703 points in a career at St. Louis University that included NCAA Tournament appearances in 1994 and 1995.
Nariyah Simmons looked at the giant trees planted in the lane.
Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree
Clare Breden had a choice to make.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-2)12. Holt (10-1)63. Marquette (9-3)54. Francis…
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Addison Erusha might just have made the play of the game Friday.
ST. CHARLES — There was no arm-twisting. No threats.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Sofia Tweedie felt right at home Thursday.
TROY, Mo. — Mya Robinson lives for crunch time.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — The rules were simple in the driveway of the Vick family home.