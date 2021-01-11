 Skip to main content
Recap: Cardinal Ritter triumphs over St. Dominic
Cardinal Ritter triumphed over St. Dominic 70-35 Monday at St. Dominic.

Jessie Blaine was the leading scorer for St. Dominic with 12 points.

Cardinal Ritter (8-2) plays at home against Incarnate Word on Tuesday at 6 p.m. St. Dominic (7-6) will host Tolton on Thursday at 6 p.m.

