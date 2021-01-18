Recap: Cardinal Ritter triumphs over Tolton

Cardinal Ritter triumphed over visiting Tolton 66-21 Monday.
The leading scorers for Cardinal Ritter were Kristin Booker (13), Mariah Maxie (13), Chantrel Clayton (12) and Hannah Wallace (12).
Cardinal Ritter (11-3) will host Borgia on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Tolton (2-9) plays at home against Borgia on Thursday, February 11 at 7:15 p.m.
