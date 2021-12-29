 Skip to main content
Recap: Carlinville defeats Gillespie
Carlinville defeated visiting Gillespie 35-31 Wednesday.

Jill Stayton was the leading scorer for Carlinville with 12 points. Lauren Bertagnolli led Gillespie with 11 points.

Carlinville (6-7) hosts Hardin Calhoun on Thursday at noon. Gillespie (5-7) will host Raymond Lincolnwood on Thursday at noon.

