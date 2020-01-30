Recap: Carlinville defeats Gillespie

Carlinville fell behind Gillespie 30-29 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 43-37 win Thursday at Gillespie.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Miners. Gillespie could only hit on one of five, while the Cavaliers made nine of 17. Corinne Stewart led the way for Carlinville with 15 points and Eryn Seal added 11. Grace Bertolino led the way for Gillespie with 11 points and McKenzy Mix added 10.
Carlinville (22-3) plays at Vandalia on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Gillespie (12-11) hosts Litchfield on Saturday at 1 p.m.