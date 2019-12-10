Carlinville defeated visiting Triad 44-38 Tuesday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Knights. Triad could only hit on three of seven, while the Cavaliers made 14 of 20. Sarah DeNeve was the leading scorer for Carlinville with 15 points and Gracie Reels added 11. Avery Bohnenstiehl was the leading scorer for Triad with 8 points.
Carlinville (6-2) plays at home against Litchfield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Triad (3-5) plays at home against Freeburg on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.