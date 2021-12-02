 Skip to main content
Recap: Carlinville defeats Vandalia
Carlinville defeated Vandalia 43-39 Thursday at Vandalia.

Jill Stayton led the way for Carlinville with 14 points. Austin led Vandalia with 13 points, while Anna Forbes finished with 12 and Katie Eckhardt added 10.

Carlinville (2-4) travels to North Mac on Monday at 6 p.m. Vandalia (0-4) travels to Litchfield on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m.

