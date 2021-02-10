Recap: Carlinville defeats White Hall North Greene

Carlinville defeated White Hall North Greene 44-38 Wednesday at White Hall North Greene .
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Spartans. White Hall North Greene could only hit on one of three, while the Cavaliers made 12 of 19. Jill Stayton was the leading scorer for Carlinville with 17 points and Gracie Reels added 13. Hert was the leading scorer for White Hall North Greene with 15 points and Barnard added 13.
Carlinville (2-1) hosts Kincaid South Fork on Friday at 6:30 p.m. White Hall North Greene (0-1) will host Piasa Southwestern on Friday, March 12 at 6 p.m.
