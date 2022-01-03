Recap: Carlinville downs Auburn

Carlinville downed Auburn 43-36 Monday at Auburn.
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Ursuline downs Notre Dame to win Duchesne tourney title
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
Jill Stayton led the way for Carlinville with 23 points. Marley Smith led the way for Auburn with 18 points and Kendal Conway added 11.
Carlinville (7-8) goes on the road to play Pana on Thursday at 6 p.m. Auburn (0-2) hosts Gillespie on Monday, January 24 at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.