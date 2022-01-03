 Skip to main content
Recap: Carlinville downs Auburn
Carlinville downed Auburn 43-36 Monday at Auburn.

Jill Stayton led the way for Carlinville with 23 points. Marley Smith led the way for Auburn with 18 points and Kendal Conway added 11.

Carlinville (7-8) goes on the road to play Pana on Thursday at 6 p.m. Auburn (0-2) hosts Gillespie on Monday, January 24 at 6 p.m.

