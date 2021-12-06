Recap: Carlinville tops North Mac

Carlinville topped North Mac 37-25 Monday at North Mac.
-
Hannah Gibson led the way for Carlinville with 13 points. Abby Hendricks was the leading scorer for North Mac with 8 points and Karleigh Prose added 8.
Carlinville (3-4) plays at home against Staunton on Thursday at 6 p.m. North Mac (0-2) visits Litchfield on Monday, January 31 at 6 p.m.
