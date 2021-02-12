Recap: Carlinville triumphs over Kincaid South Fork

Carlinville cruised to a 56-25 win over visiting Kincaid South Fork Friday.
Eryn Seal led Carlinville with 16 points, while Gracie Reels finished with 15 and Madison Wieties added 10. Rylie Burney led Kincaid South Fork with 13 points.
Carlinville (3-1) travels to Staunton on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Kincaid South Fork (0-1) plays at home against Staunton on Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m.
