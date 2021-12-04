Recap: Carlyle downs Father McGivney

Carlyle downed visiting Father McGivney 43-36 Saturday.
Sami Oller was the leading scorer for Father McGivney with 9 points. The leading rebounder for Father McGivney was Sami Oller (9)
Carlyle (6-0) plays at home against Greenville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Father McGivney (4-2) plays at home against Althoff on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
