Recap: Carlyle gets by Metro-East Lutheran
Emma Meyer notched 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Carlyle over visiting Metro-East Lutheran 37-34 Monday.

Carlyle (4-4) plays at home against Breese Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (1-2) visits Wood River on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

