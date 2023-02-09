Recap: Carlyle triumphs over Red Bud StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sophia Hoffmann had a game-high 29 points to lead Carlyle to a 59-20 win over Red Bud Thursday at Red Bud.Emma Meyer also contributed 9 points to Carlyle's win. 0 Comments Tags 02-09-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Incarnate Word's Coffey finds purpose after brother's death: 'I wanted to do it for him' Along with her family, Red Knights basketball standout Brooke Coffey is mourning the death of her older brother, Austin. Incarnate Word holds off Vashon in Webster Winter Challenge final for 88th successive win Natalie Potts enjoyed one of the top scoring performances of her career as the Red Knights passed a test for a tournament title. Parkway South continues to roll with big win over rival Parkway West MANCHESTER — Emme Heimlich did not have to look toward the bench to get breather Tuesday night. Harkins, Oller help Father McGivney rally past Althoff in small-school showdown BELLEVILLE — Mary Harkins had it circled on her calendar. Cuneio comes up huge down stretch to help Eureka rally past Marquette in Suburban Yellow showdown The Wildcats broke a five-game losing streak to the Mustangs and stayed unbeaten in conference.