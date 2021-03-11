Recap: Carlyle triumphs over Steeleville

Emma Meyer notched 20 points and 12 rebounds to propel Carlyle past visiting Steeleville 61-21 Thursday.
Also finishing in double figures for Carlyle was Alesia Keller with 21 points.
Carlyle (6-8) travels to Greenville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Steeleville (2-8) plays at Marissa on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
