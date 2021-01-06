 Skip to main content
Recap: Carnahan defeats Affton

Carnahan defeated Affton 35-30 Wednesday at Affton.

Xela Davis was the leading scorer for Carnahan with 11 points and Makenzie Jones added 11.

Carnahan (1-0) goes on the road to play Northwest Academy on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Affton (0-7) will host Pacific on Monday at 6 p.m.

