Recap: Carnahan defeats Affton

Carnahan defeated Affton 35-30 Wednesday at Affton.
Xela Davis was the leading scorer for Carnahan with 11 points and Makenzie Jones added 11.
Carnahan (1-0) goes on the road to play Northwest Academy on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Affton (0-7) will host Pacific on Monday at 6 p.m.
