Recap: Carnahan downs Medicine and Bioscience

Kameron Briley-Banks had a game-high 25 points to lead Carnahan to a 52-45 win over Medicine and Bioscience Wednesday at McKinley.
The Cougars shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of six shots. Medicine and Bioscience hit two of 15 3-pointers. Laila Jones also contributed 8 points to Carnahan's win. Kaliyah Jackson led Medicine and Bioscience with 13 points. The leading rebounders for Medicine and Bioscience were Kaliyah Jackson (14) and Demareia Clay (8).
Carnahan (6-13) goes on the road to play Cardinal Ritter on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (6-11) plays at home against Vashon on Thursday at 6 p.m.