Recap: Carnahan rolls past McKinley
Laila Jones had 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead Carnahan past McKinley 54-26 Tuesday at McKinley.

Also finishing in double figures for Carnahan were Rawan Almoaiber (11) and Xela Davis (10).

Carnahan (2-0) hosts DuBourg on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. McKinley (0-2) visits DuBourg on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

