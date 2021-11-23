Recap: Carnahan rolls past McKinley

Laila Jones had 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead Carnahan past McKinley 54-26 Tuesday at McKinley.
Also finishing in double figures for Carnahan were Rawan Almoaiber (11) and Xela Davis (10).
Carnahan (2-0) hosts DuBourg on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. McKinley (0-2) visits DuBourg on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
