Recap: Carnahan rolls past Northwest Academy
Recap: Carnahan rolls past Northwest Academy

Carnahan rolled past Northwest Academy 43-15 Thursday at Northwest Academy.

Makenzie Jones led Carnahan with 14 points, while Xela Davis finished with 13 and Paige Fowler added 10.

Carnahan (2-0) visits Roosevelt at 6 p.m today. Northwest Academy (0-1) will host Vashon on Tuesday.

