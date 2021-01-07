Recap: Carnahan rolls past Northwest Academy

Carnahan rolled past Northwest Academy 43-15 Thursday at Northwest Academy.
-
Vashon's Simmons shows no fear in win over Lutheran North
-
Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
-
Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles
-
Robinson comes up big down the stretch again to help Holt knock off Troy
Makenzie Jones led Carnahan with 14 points, while Xela Davis finished with 13 and Paige Fowler added 10.
Carnahan (2-0) visits Roosevelt at 6 p.m today. Northwest Academy (0-1) will host Vashon on Tuesday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.