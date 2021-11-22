Recap: Carnahan topples Valley Park

Laila Jones had 10 points and 12 rebounds to propel Carnahan over Valley Park 49-36 Monday at Valley Park.
The Cougars dominated the boards, outrebounding the Hawks 42-26. Also finishing in double figures for Carnahan were Xela Davis (11) and Makenzie Jones (10). Jenna Prosser was the leading scorer for Valley Park with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Carnahan was Samaya Luster (8). The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Emily Geary (10)
Carnahan (1-0) goes on the road to play McKinley on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Valley Park (1-1) will host Wright City on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
