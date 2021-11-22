 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Carnahan topples Valley Park
0 comments

Recap: Carnahan topples Valley Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Laila Jones had 10 points and 12 rebounds to propel Carnahan over Valley Park 49-36 Monday at Valley Park.

The Cougars dominated the boards, outrebounding the Hawks 42-26. Also finishing in double figures for Carnahan were Xela Davis (11) and Makenzie Jones (10). Jenna Prosser was the leading scorer for Valley Park with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Carnahan was Samaya Luster (8). The leading rebounder for Valley Park was Emily Geary (10)

Carnahan (1-0) goes on the road to play McKinley on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Valley Park (1-1) will host Wright City on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News