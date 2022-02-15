Recap: Carnahan triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience

Laila Jones had 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Carnahan over Medicine and Bioscience 47-6 Tuesday at Vashon.

The Cougars dominated the boards, outrebounding the Owls 42-28. Also finishing in double figures for Carnahan was Makenzie Jones with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Carnahan was Xela Davis (9). The leading rebounder for Medicine and Bioscience was Kyana Marshall (8)