Recap: Carrollton, Illinois gets by Gateway Legacy Christian

Carrollton, Illinois got by Gateway Legacy Christian 47-44 Monday at Carrollton, Illinois.
Free throw shooting was key to the Hawks win. Carrollton, Illinois connected on 17 of 28 attempts, while Gateway Legacy Christian made just 10 of 15. Henson was the leading scorer for Carrollton, Illinois with 14 points and McAdams added 10. Ariana Williams led the way for Gateway Legacy Christian with 19 points and Salome Amaya-Velasquez added 14.
Carrollton, Illinois (6-3) visits Alton Marquette on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian (9-10) goes on the road to play Jerseyville on Friday at 6:30 p.m.