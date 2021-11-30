 Skip to main content
Recap: Centralia, Illinois breezes by Carbondale
Centralia, Illinois breezed by Carbondale 54-33 Tuesday at Carbondale.

The Orphans (boys), Annies (girls) hit 11 of 18 free throw attempts, while the Terriers made three of six. Kalei Edson led Centralia, Illinois with 15 points, while Rylee Edson finished with 13 and J Wallace added 11. Harper led the way for Carbondale with 11 points.

Centralia, Illinois (3-2) visits Cahokia on Thursday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. Carbondale (0-1) plays at home against Althoff on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

