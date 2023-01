Chester fell behind visiting Marissa 23-22 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 32-27 win Saturday.

Autumn Gilley led the way for Marissa with 12 points.

Chester (10-9) travels to Red Bud on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Marissa (7-11) goes on the road to play Maryville Christian on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.